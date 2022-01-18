Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jim Goodwin delighted to see his Buddies end their wait for a win

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:55 pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was pleased to end the winless run (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin expressed his delight after his team finally won at the 12th attempt, beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice.

The Buddies opened the scoring in the cinch Premiership contest through Jay Henderson, with Eamonn Brophy doubling their advantage.

United pulled one back through an Alan Power own goal but the Paisley men held on to take all three points.

Goodwin said: “I have a huge sense of relief. I cannot even enjoy it, I am just over the moon as we have waited so long to taste what victory feels like again.

“I am really pleased for the players and of course the supporters who came through here tonight.”

Goodwin was also delighted for Henderson, adding: “He’s a good lad. He’s not shy that’s for sure.

“It was a brilliant goal. I’ll be surprised if there’s a better goal in all of the games tonight.

“I thought he was excellent in the first 45 minutes, he really gave us a spark. It’s a fantastic bit of play and a fantastic strike.”

Goodwin also explained why Jamie McGrath, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, was not in the squad.

He added: “Jamie did not feel that his head was in the right place for the game tonight.

“There’s a lot of speculation and it’s been messing with his head. We will need to get it resolved as soon as possible.”

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts insisted he was relaxed despite his side slumping to their sixth defeat in a row.

He said: “We are in that kind of frame of mind where we just need to find a win.

“I feel focused, I feel really calm and in control.

“But at home against St Mirren, with all due respect, with what we are targeting this season, it has to be three points for Dundee United.”

