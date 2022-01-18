Malky Mackay believes other teams will take interest in manner of Staggies’ win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes their 3–1 victory over Motherwell is the kind of result that will make other teams in the cinch Premiership sit up and take notice.

The Staggies went into half-time with the advantage after a Sondre Solholm Johansen own goal in stoppage time but the Steelmen threatened to turn the game on its head at the start of the second half.

Jordan Roberts found the top corner with a wonderful finish from 25 yards out, while Jordan Tillson was sent off, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

However, a double from Regan Charles-Cook ensured the points would stay in Dingwall, and Mackay feels other teams will be making a point of finding out what happened when they see the final score.

He said: “I’m very happy and proud of them. When you look at 1–1, down to 10 men and we win 3–1, people will raise their eyebrows and ask ‘what happened there?’

“I think it was a merited win and we were terrific.

“I have only seen the red card on one angle but I thought it was harsh. We will look at it from a different angle to decide whether we appeal (against) it.

“I thought he went with one leg and won the ball, I think their players’ reaction spurred the referee to do something, but we will look at it again.

“With 10 men we went 4-3-2 and we broke on them quickly and that’s where the goals came from, but I’m really proud to win with the 10 men.”

Motherwell counterpart Graham Alexander, meanwhile, labelled his players ‘soft’ for losing from such a strong position.

“It went downhill from their red card because we thought the game was done,” he said.

“That’s what happened. The red card made us soft mentally and once you’re soft mentally you can’t perform to the level required to win games.

“We keep talking about mindset and mentality and, without doubt, that was a game we should have won.

“We were playing the game in good areas, I never felt that our goal was under threat, but we threw it away.”