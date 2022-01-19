Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hails James Sands following tough debut

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 9:03 am
James Sands was thrust into his first start at Pittodrie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst praised United States midfielder James Sands for handling a difficult debut well.

With Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo on international duty and Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis out through injury, Sands was thrust into his first start against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old January signing showed some good passing during a hectic 1-1 cinch Premiership draw which yielded nine yellow cards – including two for Gers winger Ryan Kent – plus a penalty and more spot-kick controversy.

Rangers opened the scoring through Ianis Hagi after the Dons were denied a strong penalty claim but Lewis Ferguson levelled from the spot in the second half.

Aberdeen dominated possession and had more goalmouth pressure but Van Bronckhorst took positives including holding out with 10 men after Kent’s 83rd-minute red card plus the introduction of Sands, who joined on an initial loan move from New York City.

“It’s not an easy game, so I think he did well,” the Dutchman told Rangers TV.

“It was a difficult game not only for him but for us as a team, and I think he did well, especially in the second half when we had John (Lundstram) on to give us more power in midfield.

“It was too bad we conceded a penalty but after that, we did well and I am glad we kept a point.”

Skipper James Tavernier was also impressed with Sands.

“He has gelled in really quickly to the squad,” the right-back said. “It was obviously a big test for him but I thought he handled himself really well and he’s a player we can use in the future.

“He’s a great squad player to keep the levels high, especially when Joe is away at the minute, but that is the quality we are bringing in.

“But ultimately we are disappointed to come away with a point. We came to get the three points but we didn’t reach the levels we know we can, especially second half.

“We let them have too many chances, which we haven’t been recently. We know we need to look back on it and improve on so it’s not as easy for the opposition to break the lines. We need to improve and make sure we win the cup game on Friday.”

Rangers host Stirling in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup and Van Bronckhorst will consider how much he can change his team.

“I have to think about that,” the manager said. “We will assess the players and make sure we have a good team on the pitch on Friday to get to the next round.”

