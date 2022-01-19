Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool optimistic Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ankle injury not serious

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 12:59 pm
Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a short lay-off with an ankle injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a short lay-off with an ankle injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal but could return for Sunday’s Premier League match at Crystal Palace, assistant manager Pep Lijnders has said.

The 28-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield, soon after scoring the Reds’ second goal.

The problem rules him out of this week’s return to his former club Arsenal, but Lijnders revealed Oxlade-Chamberlain was optimistic of a swift return.

“If we speak about ‘Ox’ we should speak about his outstanding performance first of all,” Lijnders said. “He was very important for us, for the team, he played in so many different positions with a lot of quality.

“I spoke yesterday with him. He feels OK, not that bad really, and he’s hoping to make the weekend. Tomorrow it will be too soon but we assess it day by day.”

Lijnders also revealed that Thiago Alcantara is not expected back in training until after the international break at the end of this month, while Divock Origi is unlikely to return until after the FA Cup match against Cardiff early next month.

But there was better news on the injury front this week as Harvey Elliott, who suffered a dislocated ankle in September, returned to training and instantly impressed Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders.

Although the 18-year-old will need time to regain his fitness, Lijnders said there were no signs of rust on his return.

“He didn’t lose his football brain during the time he was off,” Lijnders said. “Yesterday, it would be a crime not to play him when you see him train like that. Some players don’t knock on the door, they run through it and Harvey is a player like that.

“He’s coming back from a long term injury so we have to really take our time and it’s important he gets fit and prepares himself well. But it’s great to have him back.”

