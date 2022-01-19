Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Home favourite Ashleigh Barty marches on in Melbourne

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 1:45 pm
Ashleigh Barty was in fine form on Rod Laver Arena (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Ashleigh Barty was in fine form on Rod Laver Arena (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal all won comfortably at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Osaka and Barty could meet each other in the fourth round and both have been untroubled so far, with Barty dropping only three games in two matches, while Nadal saw off a spirited challenge from German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

On a very good day for the big names, the leading casualties were 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who was knocked out by Adrian Mannarino, and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, beaten by Amanda Anisimova.

Picture of the day

Karen Khachanov roars during his clash with Benjamin Bonzi
Karen Khachanov roars during his victory over Benjamin Bonzi (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Tweet of the day

Trick shot of the day

Doubles delight

There was a rare full house for British doubles players in first-round action on Wednesday. Joe Salisbury led the way with American Rajeev Ram, the two-time finalists beating Nikoloz Basilashvili and Miomir Kecmanovic, while there were also wins for Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski, Lloyd Glasspool and Heather Watson.

Isolation for Humbert

The risk of players having to pull out of the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus has so far not materialised, but France’s Ugo Humbert, who lost in the first round, faces a prolonged stay in Australia having contracted the virus.

Fallen seeds

Women: Belinda Bencic (22), Sara Sorribes Tormo (32)
Men: Hubert Hurkacz (10)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu is looking for a second win in Melbourne
Emma Raducanu is looking for a second win in Melbourne (Tertius Pickard/AP)

The British show rolls into town again on Thursday as Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Heather Watson all take to the court.

Raducanu will look to follow up her impressive victory over Sloane Stephens in another night match against Danka Kovinic, while Murray meets Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

Evans eased through against David Goffin and next plays Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, and Watson will try to take revenge against Tamara Zidansek having lost to her in Adelaide last week.

The headline match of the day pits second seed and title favourite Daniil Medvedev against maverick Nick Kyrgios.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]