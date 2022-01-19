Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Paralympic swimming champion Alice Tai undergoes amputation below the knee

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 2:49 pm
British swimmer Alice Tai has had her right leg amputated below the knee (Simon Cooper/PA)
British Paralympic swimming champion Alice Tai has had her right leg amputated below the knee due to increased pain in her foot.

The 22-year-old, who was born with bilateral talipes – also known as club foot – had been considering surgery for the past 10 years.

Tai claimed gold and bronze medals on her Paralympic debut at Rio in 2016 but missed last year’s rearranged Tokyo Games because of an elbow injury.

“Firstly I’d just like to say that I am healthy, happy and thriving so please don’t panic,” she posted in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“Over the last few years, the pain in my right foot has worsened. Both of my ankles are fused and arthritic but my right one has always been more troublesome and (comedically) non-functional.

“The medical team who’ve been involved since the surgery are incredibly optimistic about my recovery. As am I!

“I know a lot of people probably didn’t see this coming; very few people knew. I wanted to make sure the surgery was successful before sharing.”

Tai spent five days in hospital before being discharged on Wednesday morning.

After returning from the Rio Games, she truly announced herself on the world stage in 2019 when she won an incredible seven gold medals at the IPC World Para-swimming Championships in London.

“I first asked my surgeons about the possibility of amputation in 2012,” continued her statement.

“There were no more corrective surgeries that could give me significant mobility improvements whilst reducing pain.

Alice Tai was made an MBE in 2017
Alice Tai was made an MBE in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“At the time it was agreed that amputation was an option, but that they’d rather perform it after I’d stopped growing. Since then it’s never really left the back of my mind and I was just waiting on a good time to ‘fit it in’.

“Last year I realised I was wasting time – if a better quality life was possible (crutch free, less likely to wreck my arms), what was I waiting for?

“The plan was brought back into action and, after consultations, scans and test, a surgery date was proposed. Now I have no right leg below the knee.”

