We won’t let anybody damage our name – Mikel Arteta hits back at Arsenal critics

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 4:17 pm
Mikel Arteta is hopeful Arsenal will play Liverpool on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta has defended Arsenal’s decision to successfully apply for Sunday’s Premier League match with Tottenham to be postponed and insisted they made the request for all the right reasons.

The Spaniard revealed the Gunners still have “issues” but is hopeful they will be able to host Liverpool on Thursday in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s decision to get the north London derby postponed was met with anger by rivals Tottenham, who expressed their surprise at the fixture being rearranged.

