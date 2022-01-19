Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka banned for Liverpool return clash

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 3:29 pm
Granit Xhaka was sent off during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last week (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is suspended for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at home to Liverpool following his red card during last week’s 0-0 draw between the teams at Anfield.

The Gunners were forced to postpone Sunday’s derby with Tottenham due to a number of players being unavailable and boss Mikel Arteta admitted they still have “issues” ahead of the Emirates clash.

He was coy over team selection on Wednesday but will definitely be without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while several other squad members need to be assessed over knocks or Covid-19 concerns.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out of facing his former club after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Brentford.

Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders said the problem is not serious and the 28-year-old is hopeful of returning in time for Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara will both remain sidelined until next month, while the match comes too soon for Harvey Elliott despite his return to training.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Morton, Gordon.

