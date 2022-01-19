Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson hoping to get a ‘couple of bodies in’ at struggling St Johnstone

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 5:51 pm
Callum Davidson is keen to bolster his St Johnstone squad. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson is keen to bolster his St Johnstone squad. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson is eager to add more new faces to his St Johnstone squad to aid their battle against relegation.

The Saints boss has already signed striker Nadir Ciftci and defenders Daniel Cleary and Tony Gallacher this month.

Davidson was pleased with the impact Ciftci and Cleary made on their debuts on Tuesday despite his side losing 2-0 at Hearts.

That defeat – Saints’ ninth in a row in all competitions – left them two points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the cinch Premiership.

Davidson is determined to add further reinforcements to galvanise his beleaguered squad.

Reflecting on the contribution of Ciftci and Cleary at Tynecastle, he said: “Nadir was excellent. He showed that little spark and his movement was excellent.

“I thought Dan did well as well. It was his first game in six to eight weeks.

“Hopefully we can add a few more faces before the end of the window.

“We’re working hard at the moment to get a couple of bodies in. I think it’s important that we do that because you can see the lift that Nadir and the other lads have given the squad.”

Veteran midfielder Liam Craig has been linked with a coaching role at Falkirk, but Davidson is reluctant to lose the 35-year-old.

He said: “At the moment we’re in no position to let players go. We’re all about keeping players.”

After Saturday’s Scottish Cup trip to Kelty Hearts, Saints face a bottom-of-the-table showdown at home to Dundee next Wednesday.

Davidson said: “It’s really important we keep our heads up and we keep fighting.

“All the games are huge. It doesn’t matter what team we’re playing.

“The cup game we’ve got next is huge. It’s really important we try and do the right things and then we can worry about the Dundee game.”

