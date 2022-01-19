Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Colchester sack head coach Hayden Mullins after fifth successive defeat

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 7:49 pm
Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer have left Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer have left Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Colchester have sacked head coach Hayden Mullins with the club languishing just above the League Two relegation zone.

United’s 3-2 defeat at Sutton on Tuesday night was their fifth league loss in a row, extending their winless streak to seven matches and leaving them three points above the bottom two.

Former West Ham midfielder Mullins’ assistant Alex Dyer has also left the club, with ex-Colchester defender Wayne Brown placed in interim charge.

Chairman Robbie Cowling told Colchester’s official website: “Following the recent poor run of results, the difficult decision has been made to make a change and relieve Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer of their respective roles at Colchester United.

“I want to make it clear that the responsibility for our current league position lies with everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, and I include myself in that.

“Everyone remaining must shoulder some of that responsibility individually and collectively.

“I’d like to thank Hayden for ensuring our survival last season, and thank both he and Alex for their hard work this season – and I wish them the best of luck in the future.

“Since I made this difficult decision on Tuesday night, I have asked Wayne Brown to take charge as the interim head coach and he has agreed.

“I hope that you supporters will get fully behind Wayne and the squad for the packed schedule of matches in the immediate future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal