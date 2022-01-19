Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson relieved to score penalty after wind rolled ball

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson was thankful to survive a penalty scare after a gust of wind blew the ball towards him as he ran up to equalise against Rangers.

Referee Kevin Clancy should have awarded a re-take under the rules but Ferguson was relieved to see the ball hit the net and the celebrations commence as he earned a 1-1 draw.

“As I was running up to hit it, the wind has rolled the ball,” he said. “I don’t know if it was off the spot or not but I just went with it.

“It put me off a wee bit but I just put my foot through it. It was a wee bit of a scare but I just tried to hit the target. If I miss, hopefully I get it again but if I score, I will take it.

“I just concentrated on getting contact with the ball and thankfully it hit the back of the net.

“I’ve not missed one yet, touch wood. I enjoy taking them and getting on the scoresheet.

“I thought we were the better side and knocked it about really well. Rangers had a good shape and were hard to play through but I thought we edged it.”

The penalty drama was not the only controversy during an eventful cinch Premiership encounter. Aberdeen were denied a strong spot-kick claim seconds before Ianis Hagi opened the scoring and there were nine yellow cards, including two for Ryan Kent.

Dons captain Scott Brown was often at the centre of the action. He had clashes with Alfredo Morelos, Calvin Bassey and James Tavernier and was booked for a foul on Kent before laughing at the Gers winger after he was sent off following a challenge on the former Celtic skipper.

“He’s not shy, Broony,” Ferguson said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is, you don’t expect anything less from him. He gives them a bit and they give him a bit, it’s just a bit of back and forth. It is funny to be fair, funny for us anyway.

“He buzzes of that kind of stuff, that stuff probably makes him play better, when people are on top of him and giving him a bit. That brings the best out of him.”

Ferguson found himself the focus before the game after reports in Italy claimed Cagliari were lining up an offer to take the 22-year-old on loan with a view to a £3.5million transfer should they stay in Serie A.

Manager Stephen Glass dismissed the idea as “crazy” after the game and Ferguson had barely digested the information.

“I’ve seen it just the same as the way you guys have seen it and I have not had too much time to think about it because I was focused on the game,” he said.

The former Hamilton player showed no sign of being distracted during an accomplished display on his 150th appearance for Aberdeen.

“It’s a good feeling and I think that’s 30 goals I have scored, so that’s a decent return,” he said. “Long may it continue.”