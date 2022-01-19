Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson pleased to see his hard work paying off

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 10:33 pm
Livingston’s Bruce Anderson (left) is looking for more goals (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston’s Bruce Anderson (left) is looking for more goals (Robert Perry/PA)

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson believes he is starting to reap the rewards of a life-long drive for improvement.

The 23-year-old scored twice in Livi’s 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Dundee on Tuesday night to take his tally for the season to nine goals.

Anderson was twice on hand to drive in from close range following early second-half corners and his brace gave the Lions three crucial points against a dismal Dundee side who remain second bottom following six straight defeats.

Anderson, who started his career at Aberdeen and had loan spells at Elgin, Dunfermline, Ayr and Hamilton before joining Livingston last May, was pleased with his poacher’s goals and revealed years of hard work on the training ground are bearing fruit.

He said: “I have been working on it my whole life, even when I was a young boy.

“That’s what I love doing. I love those chances that just fall to you and you just put them in the back of the net.

“It is something I have worked really hard on this season, my movement in the box and getting myself free so yes, it was pleasing.

“Another thing for me is my all-round game.

“Getting the boys up the park was something that was probably a big weakness of mine, so that’s another thing that I have really been working hard on and hopefully you can start seeing those improvements in my game.

“I am not satisfied yet, I want to keep going.

“In the first half of the season I feel I should maybe have had more goals, so for me it is about being clinical now and hopefully I can start racking up the goals this season.”

An impressive aspect of Anderson’s performance was his refusal to let earlier misses affect his game, and he explained his philosophy.

He said: “As a striker, if you miss one, two, you have to keep going.

“It doesn’t really faze me if I miss a chance.

“I have the mindset that if I miss one, I will take the next one or be the first one to put myself into an opportunity to score. I was just delighted with the night’s work.”

David Martindale’s side remain in eighth place but moved seven points ahead of second-bottom Dundee, who are two ahead of St Johnstone.

Anderson believes Livi should now be looking upwards in the second half of the season.

He said: “I think so. It was a massive three points anyway. It gives us that breathing space.

“We need to keep improving, build on the win, put a run together and start climbing up the table, looking up instead of down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal