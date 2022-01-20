Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2001: Tony Adams retires from international football aged 34

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 6:01 am
Tony Adams announced his international retirement in 2001 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tony Adams announced his international retirement in 2001 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

England and Arsenal defender Tony Adams announced his retirement from international football on this day in 2001.

Adams, then 34, said he wanted to focus on what remained of his club career after struggling with a number of fitness issues.

The centre-back, who captained England as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 96, had won 66 caps since making his debut against Spain in Madrid in 1987.

His decision came as the national side prepared to begin a new era under Sven-Goran Eriksson and ruled him out of contention for the 2002 World Cup.

Adams felt injuries were beginning to take their toll and, having just signed a new contract with the Gunners, thought he needed to step away.

“I have taken the decision to listen to my body,” he said. “Something has to give and it has to be the internationals.

“I want to give the benefit of the time I have left in the game to Arsenal. I can’t keep being cruel to them by playing for England then missing club games.”

Adams played under five England managers in Bobby Robson, Graham Taylor, Terry Venables, Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Keegan.

Adams (back row, far right) earned 66 caps and played in four major tournaments
Adams (back row, far right) earned 66 caps and played in four major tournaments (Adam Butler/PA)

Euro 88 was his first major tournament but he was left out for the 1990 World Cup and missed Euro 92 through injury.

England did not qualify for the 1994 World Cup but he was re-established by 1996, being Venables’ clear choice as skipper. Hoddle preferred Alan Shearer as his captain but Adams remained a cornerstone of the side at the 1998 World Cup and also played at Euro 2000 under Keegan.

He scored five goals in his international career, including the last by an England player at the old Wembley stadium, against Ukraine in May 2000.

Adams continued at Arsenal for another season before bringing his two-decade playing career to an end in the summer of 2002.

