Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manchester United hopeful over Scott McTominay after back injury

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 10:37 am
Scott McTominay, right, suffered a back injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scott McTominay, right, suffered a back injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United are hopeful Scott McTominay will be fit to face West Ham despite suffering a back injury which left him struggling to breathe.

The 25-year-old midfielder picked up the problem midway through the second half of Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at Brentford.

McTominay tried to play on but eventually had to be substituted by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

However, Rangnick is confident the Scotland international will be available for Saturday’s visit of one of United’s challengers for a top-four finish.

“He got a knock on the back and couldn’t breathe properly,” said Rangnick.

“I spoke to him in the locker room and he should be OK for Saturday.”

Second-half goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford saw United home after a disjointed first-half display, with Ivan Toney grabbing Brentford’s consolation.

Anthony Elanga heads Manchester United in front at Brentford
Anthony Elanga heads United in front (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was a second Premier League goal for teenage winger Elanga on only his third start.

He told MUTV: “It’s always special to score for this wonderful club. I had the honour to do it last season against Wolves, and it felt amazing.

“The fans made the journey here, a long journey as well, so they deserve that. That win is for them and that goal was for them as well.”

“It is my second start of the season, and hopefully it is the second of many. I just need to keep pushing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]