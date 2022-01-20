Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlton report no new injury concerns ahead of League One clash with Fleetwood

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 12:23 pm
Conor Washington missed Charlton’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Conor Washington missed Charlton’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Charlton appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Fleetwood at the Valley.

It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for Conor Washington, who missed the 1-1 draw at Cheltenham last weekend due to what was described as a minor niggle.

Fellow forward Jayden Stockley has been out with a hip problem.

There could be a return for Craig MacGillivray following the goalkeeper’s absence to spend time with his family after the birth of his daughter.

Fleetwood have been without a number of players owing to a mixture of coronavirus and injuries.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Rotherham saw Harrison Biggins missing from the squad, with Zak Jules coming into the team for his debut after joining on loan from MK Dons.

There was also a Cod Army bow for Toto Nsiala, recruited from Ipswich, as he came off the bench.

The result was a fourth win in six outings for Stephen Crainey’s men, who are 19th in the table, four places below Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]