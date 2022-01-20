Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of Mansfield clash

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 2:03 pm
A groin problem has kept Robbie Gotts on the sidelines so far in 2022 (Simon Galloway/PA)
Barrow are assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of their home game against Mansfield.

The midfielder has yet to play in 2022 because of a groin injury but he was close to being included in the squad for last weekend’s win at Colchester.

Josh Kay staked his claim for a recall to the starting line-up with another goal from the bench at the JobServe Community Stadium, scoring late on to seal the Bluebirds’ 2-0 victory.

Tom Beadling is still suspended for Barrow.

The visitors will check on captain Ollie Clarke.

The midfielder had to be withdrawn at half-time against Walsall with a calf injury and the problem saw him miss the midweek trip to Forest Green, which was abandoned after only four minutes due to fog.

Ryan Stirk replaced Clarke at The Fully Charged New Lawn in the only change made by Stags boss Nigel Clough and that is likely to be the case again should the skipper remain out.

George Lapslie returned to the squad after injury on Tuesday night and the midfielder could be on the bench again at Holker Street.

