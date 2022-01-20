Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale fends off St Johnstone interest in Alan Forrest

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 2:35 pm
Livingston boss David Martindale has rejected two St Johnstone bids for Alan Forrest (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale has revealed Livingston have rejected two bids from St Johnstone for winger Alan Forrest.

The 25-year-old’s contract is up in the summer but the Perth club, who are bottom of the cinch Premiership, are looking to bring in the former Ayr player this month.

However, Livi boss Martindale insists his valuation of Forrest, who came off the bench in the 2-0 home win over Dundee on Tuesday, has not been met by their league rivals.

He said: “It is a tough one, to be fair. Alan has been pretty honest and fair with me and told me he thinks his future is away from Livingston.

“I made him a contract offer and he is probably not going to sign that contract.

“I have told St Johnstone that I don’t want to lose Alan and I will be honest, do I really want to lose him to someone who is as close to me in the table?

“Do I want to strengthen one of my rivals? Not really. So I have made it clear to St Johnstone that if they want to take Alan Forrest it needs to be for a premium to make it worthwhile for Livingston Football Club, so that’s where we are.

“I don’t want to discuss the figures but we are probably in the ball park of 30 to 35 per cent difference in the figure (valuation).

“I told St Johnstone what I wanted, they have put two bids in now, I have knocked them both back. So that’s where we are.

“If Alan is here on February 1, I genuinely know he will give me everything he has got, he is a good kid and a good professional but obviously I am now also looking at bringing someone else in.”

