Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 2:45 pm
Emma Raducanu was brought down by a blister at Melbourne Park (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Emma Raducanu was brought down by a blister at Melbourne Park (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.

Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.

Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.

Picture of the day

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his loss to Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios reacts during his loss to Daniil Medvedev (Hamish Blair/AP)

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Near miss for umpire

Fallen seeds

Women: Garbine Muguruza (3), Anett Kontaveit (6), Elena Rybakina (12), Emma Raducanu (17)
Men: Diego Schwartzman (13), Grigor Dimitrov (26)

Who’s up next?

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and top seed Ashleigh Barty will look to set up a blockbuster fourth-round clash at Melbourne Park.

Osaka takes on a resurgent Amanda Anisimova while Barty meets big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi.

Rafael Nadal faces his first real test against 28th seed Karen Khachanov and a fascinating contest pits Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini against 18-year-old Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal