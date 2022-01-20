Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carl Starfelt does not see progress as a formality for Celtic

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 3:03 pm
Celtic’s Carl Starfelt wants more silverware (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic's Carl Starfelt wants more silverware (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is hungry for more cup success but past experience has taught him not to take Alloa lightly.

The former Gothenburg and Rubin Kazan centre-back collected a Premier Sports Cup winners’ medal last month as Ange Postecoglou’s new-look team celebrated silverware success at the first attempt.

Attentions now turn to the Scottish Cup with a trip to face Barry Ferguson’s Alloa in store for Celtic on Saturday.

Starfelt said: “One of the reasons many players come to this club is they hope to win stuff. We won our first trophy, so we are hungry for more.

“It’s the best feeling to win games but especially to win trophies. We will do our best to keep doing that.”

Starfelt admitted he had not had “too much” success in cup competitions before moving to Scotland.

“It’s always tough with the cup, whatever team you face it’s a one-off game so even against teams from lower divisions, it’s going to be a tough game,” he said.

“They will fight very hard for everything so you need to be really focused for every match. That’s my biggest experience, that over one leg anything can happen. So you really need to put in the work and do your best.”

Starfelt returned to action after the winter break in impressive form during Monday’s 2-0 win over Hibernian.

“I feel like I’m in good shape and I will just try to build on this performance and perform every game,” he said.

“The coach is very clear what he wants and I feel the team is playing well. We have a lot of confidence in the team and the players are getting into the style of play more and more. I am confident we will keep going like that.”

Starfelt’s central defensive partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers continues to develop and the Swede believes they are improving with each game.

“He’s a very good player, an easy player to play with, and I think we are getting better and better all the time,” Starfelt said.

“We have a very good connection on the pitch and also outside the pitch, we have good communication. I think we are doing well right now.”

