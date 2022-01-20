Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dons will be different for duel against Doncaster

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 4:43 pm
Conor Coventry could make his debut for MK Dons against Doncaster (Ian Rutherford/PA)
MK Dons will be forced to make changes for the visit of Doncaster in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Liam Manning’s men earned a 2-1 win at Portsmouth last weekend but Peter Kioso and Ethan Robson, who both started the victory, have since been recalled from their loan spells by respective parent clubs Luton and Blackpool.

The midweek arrival of Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham does at least boost the options for the MK Dons boss, who was only able to name six players on the bench for the clash on the south coast.

David Kasumu (hamstring) remains absent while Norwich loanee Josh Martin was another to depart the Buckinghamshire side early in the week.

Attacker Martin was immediately loaned out to Doncaster and started in their 3-1 loss at Cambridge on Tuesday.

Rovers also made another signing in the shape of Ollie Younger from Sunderland and he is set to debut this weekend.

A positive for the basement club was Charlie Seaman making a first start since September against the U’s but they remain without Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring).

Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie are also all on the treatment table but eyeing returns.

