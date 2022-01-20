Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crawley midfielder Caleb Watts out for three months with a hamstring injury

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 4:47 pm
Caleb Watts has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for around three months (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crawley have been dealt a blow ahead of their home game against Tranmere with the news that midfielder Caleb Watts will be out for around three months.

Watts, a recent loan signing from Southampton, made his debut at Carlisle last weekend but limped off after just 17 minutes with a hamstring injury.

Crawley boss John Yems revealed at his pre-match press conference on Thursday that the 20-year-old midfielder is set for a lengthy absence and that he might not be able to bring in a replacement.

Yems is already without Jordan Tunnicliffe, Jake Hessenthaler, Kwesi Appiah, Willy Ferry and Ludwig Francillette through injury.

Tranmere, who have beaten Crawley twice already this season in the league and FA Cup, have Callum McManaman and Nat Knight-Percival available.

both players are set to rejoin the squad after they recovered from Covid-19.

Elliott Nevitt was nursing a calf injury after the draw at Salford but was fit enough to be a substitute during the home win against Rochdale, and the forward will be pushing for a recall to the team.

Rovers will look to maintain their automatic promotion challenge by extending their unbeaten run to 10 league matches.

