Tom Grivosti leaves Ross County to join St Patrick’s Athletic

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 5:27 pm
Tom Grivosti has left Dingwall (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Defender Tom Grivosti has left Ross County to join St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland.

The 22-year-old joined Elgin on loan in September following two campaigns which were blighted by injuries and made 13 appearances for the cinch League Two side.

A County statement read: “It is felt at this point that for Tom to best fulfil his potential, he needs to play games regularly and be part of a new environment for him to grow and prosper.”

Manager Malky Mackay added: “Tom is a terrific young man that has given a lot to the football club over five years and we now all look forward to seeing him grow and be successful in this next stage of his career.

“At 22, Tom has two winners’ medals to his name (Championship and Challenge Cup) and has been a fantastic asset to Ross County over the period he has spent in Dingwall.”

