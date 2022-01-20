Kilmarnock sign Dylan Tait on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season By Press Association January 20, 2022, 5:29 pm Dylan Tait in action against Celtic this season (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kilmarnock have signed Dylan Tait on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season. Hibs bought the 20-year-old from Raith in the summer before loaning him back to the Fife club. The midfielder – who joins Hibs team-mate Daniel MacKay on loan with Derek McInnes’ team – made 80 appearances for Rovers and netted eight goals. Tait told Kilmarnock’s website: “The chance to join a massive club like Killie, who are looking to gain promotion was vital for me. “The manager had a big part to play in me coming here because he’s worked at the top level in Scotland and has helped to improve lots of good players. “I’m really excited about the opportunity of working with him and hopefully he can help develop my game and we can be successful together at Kilmarnock.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay cool about handling Scottish Premiership heat at Ross County Chris Mueller did not leave Orlando on best of terms before Hibernian switch Rafael Benitez has no regrets over Lucas Digne’s exit from Everton Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor reunited with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock