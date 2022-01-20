Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmarnock sign Dylan Tait on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 5:29 pm
Dylan Tait in action against Celtic this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dylan Tait in action against Celtic this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock have signed Dylan Tait on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season.

Hibs bought the 20-year-old from Raith in the summer before loaning him back to the Fife club.

The midfielder – who joins Hibs team-mate Daniel MacKay on loan with Derek McInnes’ team – made 80 appearances for Rovers and netted eight goals.

Tait told Kilmarnock’s website: “The chance to join a massive club like Killie, who are looking to gain promotion was vital for me.

“The manager had a big part to play in me coming here because he’s worked at the top level in Scotland and has helped to improve lots of good players.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity of working with him and hopefully he can help develop my game and we can be successful together at Kilmarnock.”

