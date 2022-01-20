Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defending champions Algeria knocked out of AFCON by Ivory Coast

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 6:21 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 10:15 pm
Ivory Coast knocked holders Algeria out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Holders Algeria have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-1 to Ivory Coast in their final group game.

The 2019 champions were completely outplayed in Douala on Thursday afternoon, compounding a miserable tournament in which they failed to win a single game.

Algeria had needed to win to progress from Group E but were rocked by a fine volley from Franck Kessie and a powerful header by Ibrahim Sangare in the first half.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe put the result beyond doubt with a fine individual goal nine minutes into the second half.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez missed the chance to pull one back when he hit the post from a penalty just before the hour.

Sofiane Bendebka did score – Algeria’s first goal of the competition – with a header on 73 minutes, but it proved mere consolation.

Ivory Coast’s victory ensured they would win the group and go through to a last-16 clash with Egypt.

Equatorial Guinea also progressed as group runners-up after beating 10-man Sierra Leone, who missed a penalty, 1-0 in Limbe with a Pablo Ganet goal.

Their opponents will be Mali, who beat winless Mauritania 2-0 to finish top of Group F.

Gambia took the runners-up spot, and will now play Guinea, after beating Tunisia 1-0 with an injury-time Ablie Jallow strike.

Tunisia, who had a man sent off and missed a penalty for a third successive game, still qualified as one of the best third-placed teams but face a tough clash against Nigeria.

