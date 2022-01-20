Wolves reject Tottenham’s £15million offer for wideman Adama Traore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves have rejected Tottenham’s £15million offer for Adama Traore.

Boss Antonio Conte wants the wideman this month but Spurs’ bid has been rebuffed, the PA news agency understands.

Traore has 18 months left on his deal at Molineux and has been unable to agree a new contract despite around 12 months of talks.

Wolves are hoping for £20million for the former Barcelona youngster, who cost a then club-record £18million from Middlesbrough in 2018.

Conte is reportedly keen to use Spain international Traore as a wing-back, echoing the success he had with Victor Moses at Chelsea.

The Italian wants to make his own mark at Tottenham after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who also wanted to take his former Molineux star to London, in November.

Traore scored his first goal since May in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton but has come under fire for a lack of end product throughout his career.

He has scored just 10 goals in 152 appearances for Wolves and boss Bruno Lage has refused to offer assurances the 25-year-old would stay at Molineux.

He said: “I know nothing about it, but what is the most important thing in the world of football? It has to be good for the club and good for the player. I’m happy with my forwards. But you never know.”