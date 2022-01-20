Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kortney Hause commits to Aston Villa until 2025

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 6:39 pm
Kortney Hause has signed a new contract with Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kortney Hause has signed a new contract with Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025.

The new deal will end speculation linking Hause to other clubs, with both Watford and West Ham having reportedly shown interest in the player.

Hause told VillaTV: “I’m over the moon. It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.

“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much they wanted to bring me to the club.

“So from the first day I signed, I’ve felt loved and wanted and to extend for another three and a half years, I’m very, very happ. I’m delighted.”

Hause has made 42 appearances in all competitions for Villa and scored three goals, including the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.

