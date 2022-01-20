Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin Boyle set to leave Hibernian after missing Scottish Cup tie with Cove

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 8:15 pm
Martin Boyle appears to have played his last game for Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Martin Boyle appears to have played his last game for Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Shaun Maloney has confirmed that the situation with in-demand striker Martin Boyle has “progressed” after he was left out of the Hibernian team to face Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Thursday evening.

The Australia forward has been the subject of strong interest in recent weeks from Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly, who are ready to hand him a bumper salary.

The Pro League club had two offers rejected for Boyle earlier this month, but they now appear to have met Hibs’ valuation of £3million for their talisman.

The 28-year-old watched from the main stand as his team-mates kicked off their Scottish Cup campaign without him, and it now seems highly likely that he has kicked his last ball for the club he joined from Dundee seven years ago.

Manager Maloney offered an update in an interview with Hibs TV ahead of kick-off.

He said: “There’s been progression with that situation. Martin’s been very professional.

“We’ve both been very clear (with each other) and now we’re at a stage where it’s progressed and I had to make a decision that was best for the team and best for Martin.

“In the next 24 hours we might have a bit more to say.”

