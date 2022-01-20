Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris agrees a new two-year contract with the club

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 9:19 pm
Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-year contract at Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)
Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-year contract at Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has agreed a new contract at the club.

The France goalkeeper’s existing deal was due to expire in the summer, but he has signed new terms on a deal until 2024, the PA news agency understands.

Lloris, who joined in 2012, was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month but has ended all speculation by committing his future to Spurs.

The news will be a boost to Antonio Conte, who was keen for his captain’s future to be resolved.

Conte’s arrival is understood to have made a big impression on Lloris while the Italian is also a big fan of his World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Earlier this month Conte said: “He’s our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience.

“He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I’m sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham.”

Lloris, who has been in excellent form this season, joined from Lyon in the summer of 2012 and has made 395 appearances.

An official announcement from the club is expected in the next 24 hours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal