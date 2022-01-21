Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2014: Stanislas Wawrinka ends Novak Djokovic reign in Australia

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 6:01 am
Stanislas Wawrinka is a three-time grand slam champion (John Walton/PA)
Stanislas Wawrinka sensationally ended Novak Djokovic’s 25-match winning run at the Australian Open on this day in 2014.

As the clock ticked to four hours of match time, Djokovic placed a volley wide on Wawrinka’s first match point to give the Swiss a 2-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 9-7 quarter-final victory.

Djokovic was bidding to become the first man since Roy Emerson to win four straight Australian Open titles, and he had not lost a match since the US Open final in September 2013.

It was a first defeat for Djokovic under the guidance of then new coach Boris Becker, and brought to an end a winning streak of 28 matches on tour – and 25 matches over three years in Melbourne.

“He’s an amazing champion, he never gives up. I’m really, really happy,” said Wawrinka, then aged 28.

“I was really focused point after point. I had to stay aggressive, and not give up. I was tired, I was cramping a bit, and I was nervous too. But now I’m going to have an ice bath for a very long time.”

The result saw Wawrinka reach his second major semi-final and end an eight-year, 14-match losing streak against Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times (Nic Bothma/PA)

He went on to win the tournament, defeating Rafael Nadal 6–3 6–2 3–6 6–3 in the final to lift his first grand slam title.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has now won the tournament a record nine times, including the last three years in a row.

The current world number one has been denied the chance to defend his title this month after being deported from Australia following a much-publicised row over the validity of his exemption from Covid-19 vaccination.

