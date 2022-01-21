Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Jesse Lingard

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 7:11 am
Newcastle are keen on a loan deal for Jesse Lingard (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle are keen on a loan deal for Jesse Lingard (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.

The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.

Fabio Cannavaro with the World Cup Trophy in 2006
Fabio Cannavaro captained Italy to victory at the 2006 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new manager. According to the Telegraph, the Toffees are considering the 48-year-old Cannavaro – who captained a World Cup winning Italy side in 2006 – as an option alongside Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Tottenham have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter. The Times reports the 20-year-old has also attracted interest from Southampton, Leicester and West Ham, and that Hull have already rejected an £8million bid from Brentford.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tanguy Ndombele: The Times reports Paris Saint-Germain have approached Tottenham for a loan deal for the 25-year-old midfielder with an option of a permanent deal in the summer.

Paul Pogba: The 28-year-old is still yet to communicate to Manchester United or any potential new teams what his intention is, with his contract set to expire in the summer, according to 90 min.

