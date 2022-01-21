Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafael Benitez sacking

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 11:23 am
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard take his side to Everton on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard take his side to Everton on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Rafael Benitez’s failed appointment at Everton was unique and warned his men to expect a backlash.

Everton sacked Benitez last weekend after less than seven months in charge and will have Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge when they host Villa on Saturday.

Gerrard played under Benitez for six years at Liverpool, winning the Champions League in 2005, and was surprised his former boss wanted to manage Everton in the first place.

He said: “I’m disappointed for Rafa because I’ve got a relationship with him and an awful lot of respect for him. I have to be honest, I thought it was a unique appointment at the time.

“I was surprised and shocked Rafa wanted to go and have a go at that job, with his legacy and his relationship with Liverpool.

“It hasn’t worked out for whatever reason, you have to be inside the club to know why and what’s gone on. Big Dunc will take the reins for this game and it’s quite obvious what type of reaction he’ll get.

“We need to be ready for that. You can quite clearly see, listen to and read the noises that are coming from Everton at the moment, which is the caretaker manager demanding a reaction.

“I don’t think it’s difficult to predict what’s going to be coming our way. I think you’re going to see a real cauldron of an atmosphere at Goodison, they’ll be behind the team.

“The majority of them (the fans) wanted a change in that position. To have an iconic figure leading the team (Ferguson), it will be pretty similar to what happened when he took over previously.

“The atmosphere, noise and support behind the team changed and he got a big reaction out of the players. From our point of view, we need to be ready for that, we need to handle that and make sure we’re the best version of ourselves.”

Gerrard was given a hostile reception ahead of Villa’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester United last week and expects the same welcome at Goodison.

“Pretty similar to what I got at Old Trafford, I don’t think it will be much different,” he said.

“Loads of abuse, loads of banter, which is fine. It takes the heat off my players and they can focus on playing.

“My shoulders are broad enough and my skin’s thick enough to accept that warm welcome. I haven’t got a problem with it.”

Ezri Konsa is a doubt with a hip problem but John McGinn is available after suspension.

And Villa received a boost ahead of the trip as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez signed a new deal until 2027.

The Argentina international, who joined from Arsenal in 2020, has signed a three-year extension, with his previous contract expiring in 2024.

