Robbie Stockdale could hand Luke Charman his Rochdale debut against Bradford

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 11:27 am
Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has no new injury concerns (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has no new injury concerns (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale new signing Luke Charman could go straight into the starting XI against Bradford on Saturday.

The 24-year-old striker signed from Darlington earlier this week after scoring 12 goals in 16 games in National League North.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has no new injury concerns following their 2-0 loss to Tranmere last week.

The fixture will be Dale’s first at home in over a month since their 3-0 victory over Newport on December 18.

Matty Daly could make his Bradford bow.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Bantams earlier this week on loan from Huddersfield and will go straight into the matchday squad.

Forward Andy Cook is in contention to start after coming off the bench in the second half of last week’s 2-1 win over Salford following injury.

Paudie O’Connor is fine to line up from the off at centre-back after getting his tooth knocked out in last week’s game which led to Salford’s Brandon Thomas-Asante being shown a red card.

