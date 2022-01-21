Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Full-backs nearing Reading return following Africa Cup of Nations action

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 11:35 am
Reading hope to have Andy Yiadom back this weekend (Simon Marper/PA)
Reading could have full-backs Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman back from the Africa Cup of Nations as they host Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship.

The pair will be returning to their club earlier than expected following Ghana’s surprise elimination at the group stage in Cameroon but it remains to be seen if they will be available this weekend.

Liam Moore’s future remains the subject of speculation but the Jamaica international is currently sidelined with an unspecified injury.

Ovie Ejaria is back in training after injury but Junior Hoilett, Dejan Tetek, Alen Halilovic, Felipe Araruna and Scott Dann could miss out again.

Huddersfield will give a fitness test to Danel Sinani following his withdrawal at half-time against Swansea last week.

The on-loan Norwich midfielder felt a niggle but the problem is not thought to be serious and head coach Carlos Corberan is hopeful he will be available.

Defender Levi Colwill is nearing a return from a minor knee injury but this game will come too soon.

Duane Holmes is again ruled out as he undertakes a period of self-isolation.

