Banned Hayden Hackney misses Scunthorpe’s clash with Newport

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 11:39 am
Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney admitted the charge (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe will be without Hayden Hackney for the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport as the midfielder starts a six-match ban.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Middlesbrough, has been sanctioned by the Football Association after admitting to a charge of spitting at an opponent during the Iron’s game with Exeter last weekend.

Luke Matheson should continue at right-back having made his debut against Exeter after signing on loan from Wolves, while fit-again defender Manny Onariase is also expected to retain his place.

Irons boss Keith Hill still has a substantial amount of injuries, with left-back Lewis Thompson (hamstring) one of those continuing his recovery.

Newport manager James Rowberry is set to return to the dugout following his absence because of coronavirus.

Captain Matt Dolan is back in contention after the defender’s own Covid-19 issues, which saw him come out of isolation too late to be considered for last weekend’s 4-0 win over Harrogate.

Midfielder Robbie Willmott has been carrying a knee issue, so will again be closely monitored.

Centre-back Josh Pask should continue after an impressive debut following his loan switch from Coventry, but forwards Lewis Collins and Timmy Abraham are both doubts because of illness.

