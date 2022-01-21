Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birmingham set to welcome back Jordan Graham for Barnsley clash

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 11:55 am
Jordan Graham, left, is set to be available for Birmingham’s clash against Barnsley (Jacob King/PA)
Jordan Graham, left, is set to be available for Birmingham’s clash against Barnsley (Jacob King/PA)

Jordan Graham is set to return to Lee Bowyer’s squad for Birmingham’s Championship showdown against Barnsley.

The winger, who has played 11 times this season, has been sidelined since December 18 following a hamstring injury.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Marc Roberts were substituted in the Blues’ heavy defeat at Fulham on Tuesday.

But Bowyer, whose side are without a win in their last six league matches, confirmed the pair are available to play against the Tykes.

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi is hopeful he will have 14 first-team players to call upon for his squad’s trip to St Andrew’s.

The Tykes have not played in the Championship since December 29 following a string of injury and Covid-related issues.

Michal Helik (thigh) should be available but Cauley Woodrow faces two months on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Barnsley, who have won just twice all season, are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

