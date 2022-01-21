Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Critchley’s options remain the same as Blackpool take on Millwall

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 12:11 pm
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has reported no new injuries (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has reported no new injuries (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Millwall.

However, Keshi Anderson and James Husband (both hamstring), Grant Ward (Achilles), Matty Virtue (knee) and Chris Maxwell (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Sonny Carey is also absent after fracturing his metatarsal, while Reece James is still missing with a hamstring injury.

Blackpool will be back in action for the first time since their FA Cup exit to Hartlepool after last weekend’s clash with Barnsley was postponed.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is set to be without a number of key players for his side’s trip to face the Tangerines.

Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo sustained long-term injuries in the defeat against Nottingham Forest and face a sustained period on the sidelines.

Jed Wallace and Alex Pearce are also out, while Daniel Ballard (knee) and midfielder Ryan Leonard (ankle) are being monitored.

Rowett will take a late call on the fitness of George Saville following a back issue.

