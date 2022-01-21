Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta hopes making players review Liverpool games can offer motivation

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 12:29 pm
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are yet to win a game in 2022 (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are yet to win a game in 2022 (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta will show his Arsenal players their recent games with Liverpool as he hopes for some good news on the fitness front ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit of bottom club Burnley.

The Gunners lost 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s side in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday night, with Liverpool now going on to meet Chelsea in the final.

The first leg had ended goalless at Anfield with Arsenal hamstrung by the early sending off of Granit Xhaka, while it was Thomas Partey who was shown a red card towards the end of the night at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have lost three of their four games in 2022 but only one of those losses came in the Premier League – a narrow 2-1 reverse at home to runaway leaders Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

Arteta’s side head into the weekend sixth in the table but just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham and with two games in hand.

Recent results may have seen the mood dip around the club but Arteta has a plan to get his players motivated for Sunday’s clash with Burnley.

“I will show them what we’ve done against Liverpool and the manner of the result,” he said.

“We’ve done a lot of good things. It was not enough to win the tie over two games against them and this is the level that I will have to look for.

“We are here to win football matches and that’s the pressure. We know the amount of matches that we’re going to have to win if we want to be there but you can’t look too far ahead.

“A lot has happened in recent weeks, it’s been extremely difficult to manage the squad and the team because we’ve lost a lot of players and we have to reunite, we have to win on Sunday and look from there because then we have a window and hopefully we can get some players back.”

Partey and Xhaka will both miss the visit of the Clarets through suspension while Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers and Bernd Leno were ruled out of the Liverpool defeat through injury.

Arteta will be without the suspended pair of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka on Sunday.
Arteta will be without the suspended pair of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka on Sunday. (Julian Finney/PA)

With Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe still away at the Africa Cup of Nations and the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up in the air, Arteta could have slim pickings to put together a winning side.

“I don’t know, we have to go day by day,” he replied when asked if he expected any absentees to return in time for Sunday.

“There are different reasons why they are not here with us and I will assess it. The thing is they all want to be involved as quickly as possible but some of them couldn’t be here and hopefully we haven’t lost anybody else today for Sunday.

“For us it’s a massive game after the defeat and disappointment and we want to get back on track quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal