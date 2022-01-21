Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Travis could be back for Blackburn but Ben Brereton Diaz misses out

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 1:51 pm
Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Lewis Travis can return for Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Lewis Travis can return for Blackburn (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Lewis Travis could be back available for selection when Blackburn host Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful the midfielder will be able to return to the squad after missing games against Cardiff and Hull due to illness.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz will miss the Boro clash after being selected for the Chile squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Harry Pickering is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Middlesbrough will be without new signing Riley McGree for their trip to Lancashire.

The midfielder has been called up to the Australia squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, putting his Boro debut on hold.

Folarin Balogun will also be hoping to push for more minutes after coming off the bench in the second half to make his Boro debut against Reading at the weekend.

Boss Chris Wilder is still without long-term knee injury victims Marc Bola and Marcus Browne.

