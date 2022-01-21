Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Worrall expected to prove his fitness for derby clash

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 2:17 pm
Joe Worrall should be fit for Nottingham Forest’s home clash with Derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Worrall is set to prove his fitness and boost Nottingham Forest ahead of their City Ground clash with neighbours Derby.

Worrall picked up a knock in the 1-0 win at Millwall last weekend but is ready to take his place in the centre of the Forest defence for the East Midlands derby.

Alex Mighten (knee), Joe Lolley (knee) and Max Lowe (groin) remain sidelined as Steve Cooper’s side seek to claim a third successive win in all competitions.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) has moved closer to a first-team return by playing 90 minutes for the Under-23s in midweek.

In-form Derby have taken 13 points from their last five Sky Bet Championship games with boss Wayne Rooney plotting a great escape after their 21-point deduction for breaching EFL rules.

Craig Forsyth could return to the starting line-up after impressing off the bench in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Colin Kazim-Richards is also vying for a start in attack alongside Tom Lawrence, who scored twice against the Blades and has been linked with a January move.

Lee Buchanan (knee) is fit after two months out with a knee injury, but Dylan Williams appears to have played his last game for the Rams with Rooney revealing a fee has been agreed with a Premier League club for the teenager.

