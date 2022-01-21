Victor Lindelof to miss Man United’s clash with West Ham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Victor Lindelof will be absent for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with West Ham as he supports his family following a break-in.

The Sweden international’s house was burgled during Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Brentford, with his wife locking herself and two children in a room. Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in that match and is a doubt with a neck issue, while fellow veteran forward Edinson Cavani also needs assessing.

United captain Harry Maguire is the obvious choice to replace Lindelof in a defence that will again be without Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jadon Sancho is a doubt following the death of a relative. Paul Pogba (thigh) returned to training this week but is not expected to return until early next month, while Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham will check on Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma.

Midfielder Soucek is back after a positive Covid-19 test and centre-half Zouma is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Winger Said Benrahma is not expected back from the Africa Cup of Nations in time.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Jones, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Elanga, Sancho, Diallo, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, Ronaldo.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, OkoFlex.