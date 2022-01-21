Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victor Lindelof to miss Man United’s clash with West Ham

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 4:15 pm
Victor Lindelof will be absent for Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Victor Lindelof will be absent for Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Victor Lindelof will be absent for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with West Ham as he supports his family following a break-in.

The Sweden international’s house was burgled during Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Brentford, with his wife locking herself and two children in a room. Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in that match and is a doubt with a neck issue, while fellow veteran forward Edinson Cavani also needs assessing.

United captain Harry Maguire is the obvious choice to replace Lindelof in a defence that will again be without Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jadon Sancho is a doubt following the death of a relative. Paul Pogba (thigh) returned to training this week but is not expected to return until early next month, while Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham will check on Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma.

Midfielder Soucek is back after a positive Covid-19 test and centre-half Zouma is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Winger Said Benrahma is not expected back from the Africa Cup of Nations in time.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Jones, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Elanga, Sancho, Diallo, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, Ronaldo.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, OkoFlex.

