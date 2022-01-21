Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Carlisle Capital makes formal offer to buy Derby out of administration

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 3:13 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 3:57 pm
An American private investment firm has made a full asking price offer to buy Derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)
An American private investment firm has made a full asking price offer to buy Derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Private investment firm Carlisle Capital has made a formal offer to the administrators of Derby to buy the Sky Bet Championship club, the PA news agency understands.

Sources close to the firm say it has made a full asking price offer in the region of £28million.

The bid, which is understood to be spearheaded by the firm’s vice-president Adam Binnie, has been made fully in the knowledge that the club could face additional liabilities if one or both of the claims against Derby from Middlesbrough and Wycombe are successful.

It is understood the offer does not include the club’s Pride Park stadium, which is owned by former Rams chairman Mel Morris.

The group walked away after showing initial interest last year but have returned at a time when the club is facing the very real threat of liquidation, having entered administration last September.

The EFL has asked Derby’s administrators to produce a funding plan by February 1, saying in a statement on Thursday that by the administrators’ own admission, they would run out of cash by the end of the month.

The EFL has also called on the administrators to name a preferred bidder.

The claims of Middlesbrough and Wycombe – and whether they would be classed as football creditors and therefore entitled to the full value of any award arising from their legal cases – have added extra complexity to the situation at Derby, but the bid from Carlisle has been made despite that.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney is working on pulling off the greatest of great escapes on the pitch.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said
Derby boss Wayne Rooney said “a lot of hearts would be broken” if the club went into liquidation (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Despite being docked 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial regulations, the Rams are just eight points off safety heading into the Saturday lunchtime clash with bitter local rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Rooney was asked about the importance of resolving the crisis at Derby quickly.

“Derby County is much more than just a football club. It gives people in the city hope, it gives kids the right to dream, to dream of playing for their club,” he said.

“It gives young players opportunities, which we’ve seen even more so this year. It brings a lot of hope, it helps out numerous charities around the city.

“So for Derby to be in this situation is incredible really, where it’s been left, but this is where we’re at.

Derby have agreed a fee with a Premier League club, understood to be Chelsea, for Dylan Williams, pictured
Derby have agreed a fee with a Premier League club, understood to be Chelsea, for Dylan Williams, pictured (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Hopefully we can get the right backing and funding to make sure this club remains in the football pyramid because if not, it will be a lot of hearts broken and it’ll be a massive loss to the city.”

Rooney said he had been given assurances that no further players would leave without his say-so after the shock departures of Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie last week.

He did announce that the club had agreed a fee with a Premier League club, understood to be Chelsea, for 18-year-old left-back Dylan Williams.

“It’s one where I thought I couldn’t deny him the opportunity. It’s my decision, not the administrators’ decision,” Rooney said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]