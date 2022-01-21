Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Southampton could welcome back Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 3:25 pm
Theo Walcott could return for Southampton against Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Theo Walcott could return for Southampton against Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton duo Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi are in contention for Saturday’s Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City following absences due to Covid-19.

But Saints remain without goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (hamstring), right-back Tino Livramento (knee) and midfielder Will Smallbone (calf).

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo is also unavailable due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester City are not rushing Riyad Mahrez back into action following Algeria’s early elimination from the tournament in Cameroon.

Mahrez is to be given a week off and will return for City after the Premier League’s winter break.

Centre-back Nathan Ake is available again after a knock but left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is still sidelined.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Lyanco, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Small, Valery, Simeu, Romeu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Chauke, Redmond, Tella, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Ake, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal