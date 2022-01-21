Simon Weaver seeking response to Newport thumping when Oldham visit Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will demand a response from his side against Oldham after their 4-0 thumping at Newport last weekend.

He is still without midfielder Simon Power, who has suffered a new muscle tear which is expected to keep him out for at least eight weeks.

Jack Diamond remains with his parent club Sunderland, while Ryan Fallowfield, Will Smith and Aaron Martin all require late fitness tests.

Striker Mark Beck returned to the bench last week after being cup-tied for the FA Cup loss at Luton and is pushing to regain his starting place.

Pressure is mounting on Oldham head coach Selim Benachour, who is still searching for his first league win since the departure of Keith Curle.

But despite languishing four points from safety, the Latics could go into the game with a pair of new faces at their disposal.

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt and DR Congo international Christopher Missilou are both available after completing January deals.

Jack Stobbs and Benny Couto are among those looking to force their way into the reckoning after making the bench for the last two matches.