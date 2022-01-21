Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foxes have no new injury concerns ahead of Brighton contest

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 3:29 pm
Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is fit to face Brighton (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester have no fresh injury concerns for the Premier League visit of Brighton.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available after coming off against Tottenham with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana’s early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira are injured while Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy are on international duty.

With Brighton boss Graham Potter having tested positive for coronavirus, assistant Billy Reid will take charge at the King Power Stadium in his absence.

Reid hopes to have captain Lewis Dunk back in contention. The centre-half has been out since the beginning of December with a knee injury but he could be added to the squad if he comes through training on Saturday.

Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Yves Bissouma is still at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Leicester provisional squad:  Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Ward, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Justin, Soyuncu, Thomas, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Perez, Lookman, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell, Daka.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Roberts, Turns, Offiah, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Moder, Leonard, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

