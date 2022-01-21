Burton duo doubtful for AFC Wimbledon match By Press Association January 21, 2022, 3:53 pm Burton host AFC Wimbledon (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are doubts as Burton host AFC Wimbledon in League One. The duo missed the 3-1 win at Gillingham last week with knocks and could sit out again. Defender Sam Hughes returned for the win in Kent, his first game since returning from a long-term knee injury, and is expected to keep his place. But Lucas Akins has left to join Mansfield after almost eight years with the Brewers. Henry Lawrence is out with a hamstring injury for the visitors. Ben Heneghan’s recent positive coronavirus test leaves him doubtful for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Aaron Pressley is suffering from a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until the end of the month. Anthony Hartigan has overcome a stomach issue and has resumed training with the Dons. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close