Tom Leak could plug gap in Walsall defence as Saddlers look to sink Exeter

There are no fresh concerns for Walsall ahead of their clash with Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

Defender Tom Leak could push for a spot in the starting XI after the 21-year-old made his first league start of the season against Mansfield.

Walsall are without both winger Otis Khan – following his departure for Leyton Orient – and defender Ash Taylor, whose contract was mutually terminated ahead of a move to Kilmarnock.

The Saddlers are currently 15th in the table.

Exeter are hopeful that more players will be returning to their squad in the coming weeks.

Manager Matt Taylor revealed that Jonathan Grounds could be back in contention for the trip to Walsall.

Nigel Atangana is another player making his way back from injury and played 30 minutes for the Grecians’ under-23 side in midweek.

Defender Alex Hartridge is also back with the team, but the Saddlers game may come too soon for him, while Sam Nombe is still sidelined.