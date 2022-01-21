Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie available for Wigan debuts against Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan could hand debuts to Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie when they welcome Gillingham to the DW Stadium.

Both men signed last week, with striker Magennis completing his move from Hull while midfielder Shinnie arrived from Derby.

Shinnie was an unused substitute for the midweek win at Morecambe, where the Latics made it 16 games unbeaten.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.

Caretaker Steve Lovell is preparing to take the Gillingham team, despite the Kent club approaching Bromley for permission to speak to manager Steve Woodman.

Lovell is in temporary charge following Steve Evans’ dismissal but the Gills will speak with Woodman.

Lovell says he will have Stuart O’Keefe and Robbie McKenzie available after the pair both picked up injuries in last week’s defeat to Burton.

Ben Reeves is also expected to be available.