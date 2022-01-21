Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool still without Jamie Sterry when Stevenage come to town

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 4:51 pm
Jamie Sterry is serving a suspension (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Hartlepool will again be without defender Jamie Sterry through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Stevenage.

Sterry serves the second of a two-game ban after his red card at Bristol Rovers, with Reagan Ogle again likely to come into the backline.

Striker Marcus Carver will be monitored after starting the last two games following his signing from Southport, so Joe Grey, Mark Cullen, and Fela Olomola could all be in contention.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell left the club after failing to reach terms on a new deal, and his since joined Doncaster.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale will again check on the fatigue levels of his players following a packed schedule.

Midfielders Jake Reeves and Chris Lines were both rested for the win over Crawley on Tuesday night, when Tisdale made four changes.

Forward Bruno Andrade, Luke O’Neill and midfielder Ed Upson all came into the side, while Zain Westbrooke made his debut after signing on loan from Bristol Rovers.

Defender Michael Bostwick is another on the comeback trail, having returned to the club for a second spell on loan from Lincoln, but has not featured in the past two games.

