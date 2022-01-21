Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new worries for Forest Green ahead of Carlisle clash

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 4:51 pm
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards has no new injury concerns (Leila Coker/PA)
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards has no fresh injury or illness concerns ahead of his side’s League Two clash with Carlisle.

Rovers will go into the game on a 13-match unbeaten run and feeling fresh after their midweek game against Mansfield was postponed after just four minutes due to fog.

Edwards made a number of changes for the clash with the Stags and is likely to keep an unchanged team against the Cumbrians.

It means another opportunity for striker Jake Young, who made his first start since October against Mansfield.

Carlisle will be without defender Kelvin Mellor as they look to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to five games.

The defender limped off with an unspecified injury during the midweek draw with Hartlepool an,d while the club are still awaiting scan results, boss Keith Mullen expects Mellor to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Mellor’s absence will give Joel Senior the chance to step in and stake his claim after pushing for his chance for a number of weeks.

Zach Clough is on the verge of a return following a calf injury, while Sam Fishburn is also available again after suffering from tendonitis.

