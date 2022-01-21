Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Eamonn Brophy warns St Mirren against complacency in Scottish Cup clash at Ayr

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 5:03 pm
St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy is wary of Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy is wary of Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Eamonn Brophy recalled being on the end of a big cup shock earlier in his career as the St Mirren striker warned against complacency at Ayr.

Saints face a trip to Somerset Park to face a team under the fresh management of Lee Bullen in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Brophy played in the first of Hamilton’s three recent defeats by bottom-tier Annan six years ago.

“I remember when I was at Hamilton and we went down to Annan and they were in League Two and ended up beating us 4-1, so these cup competitions are very difficult,” the former Accies and Kilmarnock striker said.

“Just because it’s a lower-league opposition doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy game. We need to certainly be on our game to go through because Ayr will certainly be up for it.”

Manager Jim Goodwin is relishing the challenge.

“I am really looking forward to it,” said Goodwin, who has striker Kristian Dennis back from illness.

“The last time I played down there was a really important one with Alloa. We needed a point to stay in the Championship and it was a great atmosphere.

“It always seems to be very vibrant, the fans down there are very energetic and are so close to the pitch. It’s a real old-school ground with terracing all around and the shed end.

“It should be a fantastic game and one some of the younger players have never experienced before.

“We have sold something like 1,700 tickets and it should make for a great occasion.”

